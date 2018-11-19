VIDEO: Mayor LaToya Cantrell shows off her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The City of New Orleans' Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed off some fancy footwork on Friday night. Looks like she's ready for "Dancing with the Stars." Cantrell was the opening entertainment for the "Dancing For the Arts" event to benefit Young Audiences Charter School.

Cantrell danced to kick off the night's festivities, and then she spoke about the benefit of arts programs and dance in schools.

"Dancing For the Arts" is an annual fundraiser, and this year the event was held at Harrah's Casino.

For more information about Young Audiences, click HERE.