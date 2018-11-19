× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Daisy

Daisy is an 8 to 10-year-old Chihuahua mix who is looking for her forever home. She is a sweet love bug who wants nothing more than to be by your side. She loves to be held, snuggled and cuddled – if there is a cozy bed around, you will be sure to find her in it.

Saints player #47 Alex Anzalone has chosen to support ARNO as his charity. And his pick of the week is Daisy! Daisy’s adopter will get this photo signed by Alex.

Daisy’s adoption fee is $200 ($150 during November’s Adopt-a-Senior month) and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Daisy.

Click here for more about ARNO.

*********

November is Adopt-a-Senior at ARNO. That means adoption fees for senior dogs are cut by $50 and adoption fees for senior cats are cut by $10.

*********

ARNO has been chosen to win a grant of $5,000 from the PetCo Foundation, but they have a chance to win even more grant money if you vote for them!! Click here to give them your vote!