NOPD looking for missing 15-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from home last week.

Cindy Torres left her family’s home in the 6400 block of Medlock Street without permission on November 15 and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

Torres is 5’0” tall and weighs about 100 lbs. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Cindy Torres, please notify NOPD at 911 or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.

29.908075 -89.986407