Man says bomb threat was bowel movement related 💣

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A local man was arrested for a bomb threat at a chicken restaurant but claims it was all just a miscommunication as... he was referring to "a bowel movement."

Arthur Posey, 30, was arrested in New Orleans over the alleged threat but maintains it was an innocent mistake.

After what was described as “a heated exchange” with the staff at Willie’s Chicken Shack, Posey allegedly threatened to blow the business up.

At the time of his arrest, Posey told officers that he was actually going to “blow the bathroom up...” meaning toilet. 💩

IBS ain’t a joke, people!

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.