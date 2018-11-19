Kids can finally play with their food – Edible slime has arrived!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Add this to your Christmas grocery list!

Last Thursday, “Jell-O Play” introduced edible slime! Jell-O has taken the social media phenom and made it a silly snack!

Available in select stores in December, Jell-O Play's slime comes in “strawberry Unicorn” and “lime Monster” flavors.

Each supply makes two batches of edible slime... just add water! And don’t worry about a mess, Jell-O says it washes away with soap and warm water.

Fun for the whole family!

