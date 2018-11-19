Jerry Seinfeld & Jamie Foxx stop by ‘Slim Goodies Diner’ to film TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Funny men Jerry Seinfeld and Jamie Foxx were spotted at Slim Goodies Diner on Magazine Street on Sunday.

The two actors were filming an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," which is a Netflix TV show produced by Seinfeld.

Slim Goodies Diner staff say the comedians arrived in a 1969 Maserati, they ate breakfast and then walked around the block for a bit.

Deborah Schumacher of Slim Goodies said, "They interacted with ease with the guests and their comfort level was palpable. It was really amazing to see how comfortable and relaxed they were. They were great with our staff and readily took pictures with our staff and guests."

Both Seinfeld and Foxx interacted with guests and took pictures.

Foxx is currently in New Orleans filming the Netflix movie, "Power," which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

