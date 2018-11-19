× He got the Job: Orgeron reflects on coach search as Tigers prep for Aggies

Ed Orgeron remembers the week, well.

As LSU prepared to play its season finale in 2016 at College Station, rumors swirled as to who would be the new LSU head coach. Orgeron, the interim coach wasn’t at the top of the list, or so it seemed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orgeron and the Tigers defeated the Aggies on a Thursday night, and two days later, he was named permanent head coach. Two years later, Texas A&M hired head coach Jimbo Fisher, and will pay him $75 million over ten years.

LSU has won 7 straight over the Aggies, including a perfect 6-0 mark since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference.

LSU, 9-2, can clinch a New Year's Six Bowl bid with a win over the Aggies. Game time is 6:30 pm in College Station, Texas Saturday.