NEW ORLEANS – It’s that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.

WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need.

Helping out is easy. Drop off a new or gently used coat at Charbonnet Family Pharmacy located at 7211 Regent St. New Orleans 70124