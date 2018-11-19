Band who didn’t recognize Christina Aguilera apologizes with special tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Claude Bryant is hoping to make things right with Grammy-award winning star, Christina Aguilera after not recognizing her and not allowing her to sing with his New Orleans band.

On Thursday night at Cafe Negril, Bryant performed a special tribute to Aguilera to apologize for the misunderstanding. Bryant mentioned the incident, and played the song, "Ooh La La" by Rod Stewart to apologize to the pop star. The lyrics go: "I wish that I knew what I know now."

It all started last week when Claude Bryant & the All Stars mistakenly turned down pop superstar Christina Aguilera to sing with them on their stage at Cafe Negril, while she was in New Orleans.

Aguilera went to Cafe Negril on Thursday November 8th, the night before her big concert at the Saenger Theater. She was dancing and having a good time at Cafe Negril for hours before she went on stage and approached Claude Bryant and asked if she could sing with him and his band. Bryant told her she could dance, but Christina wanted to sing. Video of the interaction has since gone viral. Aguilera even talked about being rejected to sing at her sold-out show the following night.

No word from Christina as to if she accepts Bryant's apology.

Claude Bryant & the All Stars play at Cafe Negril every Thursday for the bar's reggae night.