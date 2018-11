It was the pigskin version of being dismantled.

The Saints routed the Eagles, 48-7, Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Drew Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Saints had 546 yards of offense, the Eagles 196.

Brees’ touchdown passes were 3 yards to Austin Carr, 15 yards to Tre’Quan Smith, 23 yards to Michael Thomas, and 37 yards to Alvin Kamara. Mark Ingram also scored on runs of 14 yards and 1 yard.

Here’s a report from WGNO sports.