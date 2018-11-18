No backing down: Kamara says what he says about Eagles in January stands as Saints rout Philly 48-7

The thumping was resounding: Saints 48, Eagles 7.

Last January, after the Saints lost to Minnesota in the playoffs, Saints running back Alvin Kamara said if the Saints had played the Eagles in the NFC championship, they would have beat the &^%&*#$ out of Philadelphia.

Sunday evening, Kamara and running back Mark Ingram, would not back off of that statement.

The pair combined for 174 rush yards. Mark Ingram scored 2 rushing touchdowns, and Kamara caught a 37 yard pass for a touchdown.

The Saints won their 9th consecutive game, after losing the opener to Tampa Bay.