How the boil water advisory will affect the Saints game at the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re heading to the Superdome for today’s Saints-Eagles game, a few changes will be evident if the boil water advisory is still in effect for the East Bank of Orleans Parish.

No fountain drinks will be available for purchase, only bottled beverages.

Draft beer and mixed drinks will still be available.

Ice makers will be shut down therefore all ice given to consumers will be provided by an outside vendor.

Signs will be posted on water fountains and bathrooms advising game goers of the advisory.

These are are the same precautions taken at the Smoothie King Center for Saturday night’s Pelicans game.

Hopefully the advisory will be lifted before kickoff, but if not, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is prepared.