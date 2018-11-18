× Air it out: Tigers toss their way past Rice, 42-10

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the offense, and the passing game needed to find its rhythm.

That was accomplished Saturday night in front of a chilly crowd at Tiger Stadium in a 42-10 win over outmanned Rice.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a career high 307 yards. 226 of those yards came in the first half as the Tigers built a 28-3 halftime lead.

Burrow threw a 38 yard touchdown pass to Stephen Sullivan in the first quarter, and a 13 yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau in the second. Moreau, a senior from Jesuit high school in New Orleans, had 5 receptions for 73 yards in his final home game at Tiger Stadium.

The win was LSU’s 9th of the season. That is two maybe three more than the Las Vegas oddsmakers and many reporters said LSU would win before the season started.

Linebacker Devin White addressed those prognosticators with reporters.

LSU can win 10 games in a season for the first time since 2013 with a win at Texas A&M Saturday night. If LSU defeats Texas A&M, and win its bowl game, the Tigers will win 11 for the first time since 2011.

That season, LSU was unbeaten in the regular season, and reached the January 2012 BCS championship game.