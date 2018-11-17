Pelicans defeat Nuggets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans won both games of their back-to-back, defeating the Nuggets Saturday night 125-115, on the heels of beating the Knicks Friday night. New Orleans has now won 5 of their last 6 games, improving to 9-7 on the season.

The difference against Denver came at the line, where the Pelicans finished 31 of 34 and the Nuggets were just 8 of 13. Anthony Davis did his part with his free throws, shooting 20-21 from the line on his way to a game-high 40 points. He dropped 43 the night before, accounting for 83 points in two games. Davis also added 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

"He really locked-in and was attacking the basket, doing a good job," said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry. "I thought he was also trying to find guys since they were collapsing on him so much. I thought he a good job of really trying to create double teams and kicking. Then I thought our pass possessions were really good where we ended-up making that extra pass and making shots."

"We were just trying to be aggressive," Davis said. "They kept fouling us. You know we've been struggling from the line this year and guys have been able to step-up the past couple games to step-up to the line and make them. We're just going to keep being aggressive and make the refs, try to put them in a situation where they've got to call the foul."

"He's pretty hard to stop," said Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. "He's pretty hard to stop, especially when he gets in a groove like that. We don't think anybody can guard him in the first place but when they try to switch one person onto him and the next person onto him, I mean he's getting whatever he wants."

Julius Randle had 21 and 10 off the bench, and Nikola Mirotic dropped a double-double of his own with 20 and 10. Jrue Holiday finished with 19 points and 8 assists.

The Pelicans get a breather Sunday before they're back in action Monday night when they host the Spurs.