Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Down to the wire: East Ascension eliminates Slidell in thriller
-
East Ascension beats Slidell 28-25
-
Tigers win first playoff game since 2003: Slidell over Central Lafourche in 5A
-
Tiger time: Slidell defeats Fontainebleau, 29-17
-
A long time coming? Slidell looks for first win over St Paul’s since 2004
-
Slidell topples Mandeville, sets up week 8 showdown with St Paul’s
-
-
Purple reign: Slidell over Holy Cross in Division I first round
-
Destrehan defeats Slidell on Friday Night Football
-
Tigers score in last minute, defeat Lakeshore in battle of northshore heavyweights
-
Driver arrested after eleven vehicle crash leaves one dead on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish
-
Less heat but more rain over the weekend
-
-
Protect and serve– and defend the octagon
-
East Ascension wins over St. Charles 21-2
-
Friday Night Bands: The Brother Martin Crusaders