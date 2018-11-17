× Boil water advisory issued for East Bank of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – A boil water advisory has been issued for the East Bank of Orleans Parish after water pressure dropped this morning.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice

Residents are advised not to drink, make ice or brush teeth until further notice.

The S&WB asks residents on the East Bank of Orleans Parish to follow these precautionary measures until further notice:

– Wash hands: Use soap and water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer. The safest option is to wash with boiled or bottled water.

– Shower or bathe: Be careful not to swallow water while showering or bathing. Use extra caution when bathing infants and young children. A sponge bath can reduce the chance of swallowing water. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted. For those who want to be absolutely safe, use safe water until further notice per the Louisiana Office of Public Health – Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section.

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute boil time begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. If there is a flat taste, it can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.