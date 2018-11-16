Who’s the GOAT? Drew Brees. And the proof’s in the cookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - No doubt about it.

Drew Brees.

He's the GOAT.

In case you haven't heard, GOAT is the acronym for Greatest Of All Time.

Now that you know, you can actually take a big GOAT bite.

That's because WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has discovered GOAT cookies at Haydel's Bakery, 4037 Jefferson Highway in New Orleans.

The GOAT cookies look like, well, goats. Of course.

Each cookie is decorated in icing with a "g".

GOAT, Greatest of All Time.

What exactly is all this GOAT talk about quarterback Drew Brees from the New Orleans Saints?

According to the Saints, few players in the NFL rival the impact Drew Brees has had since he arrived in the Big Easy.

Drew Brees played for the San Diego Chargers until he came on board with the New Orleans Saints back in 2006.

He was the quarterback, the captain of the team when the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV.

When he helped make that magic happen, Drew Brees was named MVP, Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl that year.

And he was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated magazine's Sportsman of the Year and the Associate Press Male Athlete of the Year back in 2010.

Around New Orleans, Drew Brees has been a hero for years.

As the New Orleans Saints move through a successful season, Drew Brees proves to be a hero across the country's football field.

So, if anybody has ever been the GOAT, it's Drew Brees.

Take a big bite out of history.