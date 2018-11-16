What are the Odds? Covers.com gets you ready for another big football weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Another weekend of football is upon us, and we are talking to our friend Jason Logan from Covers.com about what you can expect.

When it comes to LSU vs. Rice, the point spread is huge at -42, and that has many scratching their heads.

"You should be skeptical of LSU giving this many points," Logan said. "Since 2015, they're one and six in those games when given 21 points or more, and this does kind of stink of a let down spot for them."

The picture for the Saints is looking a little bit more steady at -8 as they look to take on the Eagles at home.

"There's some big injuries here to the Philly secondary, which is something you don't want when coming up against an offense as explosive as the Saints," Logan said.

