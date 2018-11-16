× Thibodaux man convicted of murder following brawl with two men

THIBODAUX, LA — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Thibodaux man was convicted of murder on Thursday, November 15.

Prosecutors say that Brhian Thomas was convicted of second degree murder after a jury deliberated for four days.

On September 4, 2017, prosecutors say Thomas got into a fight with two men who were brothers, They say Thomas shot and killed one of the men, Deeric Raymond.

In a written statement announcing the conviction, the LPDA’s Office included the following statement from prosecutors.

“In what has been a very sad and unnecessary loss of life for the Raymond family – I hope that the jury’s verdict brings them some peace of mind knowing justice has been served for Deeric,” said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet. “I want to thank the members of the jury for their service on a very difficult case, and all the members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department for their diligence in the investigative process.”

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9th. The second degree murder conviction comes with a mandatory life sentence.