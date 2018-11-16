× Police deliver groceries to young mother who sought help on social media

Roeland Park, KS – Police offered some early holiday help for a young mother who used social media seeking assistance.

Roeland Park officers found a post on Craigslist Friday morning from the mother of two who lives in Roeland Park asking for help to provide food to her and her 2-year-old and 3-week-old children.

After a few e-mails between the mother requesting the assistance and Police Chief John Morris, the Roeland Park Police Department went into full throttle to help.

Officers and staff from the department collected money and worked with a local grocery store to provide the help.

“This is what we do at RPPD to make a difference in our community and we were pleased to help,” the department said. “Nice to do something special with the holidays just around the corner.”

Items were delivered by uniformed officers to the mother after a short shopping spree.