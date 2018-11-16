Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant talk to Good Morning New Orleans 📚

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Oscar buzz is so strong for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” that it's like walking past the potpourri display at Dillard's.

Based on the adaptation of the memoir Can You Ever Forgive Me?, it's the true story of best-selling celebrity biographer Lee Israel.

Melissa McCarthy is an early contender for this year’s best actress; audiences floored by her portrayal of Israel. We talk to Melissa and Richard E. Grant in the Daily Download.

