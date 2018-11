Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant talk to Good Morning New Orleans 📚

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS --ย Oscar buzz is so strong for โ€œCan You Ever Forgive Me?โ€ that it's like walking past the potpourri display at Dillard's.

Based on the adaptation of the memoir Can You Ever Forgive Me?,ย it's the true story of best-selling celebrity biographer Lee Israel.

Melissa McCarthy is an early contender for this yearโ€™s best actress; audiences floored by her portrayal of Israel. We talk to Melissa and Richard E. Grant in the Daily Download.

