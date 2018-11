Look who’s in New Orleans and headed to homecoming at Xavier University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - She's in New Orleans.

She's Bre-Z.

She's one of the stars of All American, Wednesday nights at 9 on NOLA 38 - The CW.

She's in town for homecoming at Xavier University in New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood gets to chat with Bre-Z before she heads out for a big weekend of fun in New Orleans.

Bre-Z is Grand Marshal of the homecoming parade.

That's at 10 am on Saturday.

Then she heads to tailgate at 11 am.

For Bre-Z, it's a first time parade appearance and a first time tailgating.

Come out to Xavier University and give her a New Orleans welcome.

Here's how Bre-Z's website describes her:

BRE-Z IS A RECORDING ARTIST AND ACTRESS BEST KNOWN FOR HER ROLE AS ‘FREDA GATZ’ ON FOX’S TOP-RATED TELEVISION SERIES “EMPIRE,” CREATED BY AWARD-WINNING FILM DIRECTOR LEE DANIELS.

HAILING FROM PHILADELPHIA, BRE-Z BEGAN HER MUSIC CAREER AT THE TENDER AGE OF 14, DOING IMPROMPTU PERFORMANCES AROUND HER NEIGHBORHOOD THAT GOT THE ATTENTION OF FREEWAY OF ROC-A-FELLA’S STATE PROPERTY. FREEWAY GOT BRE-Z INTO THE RECORDING STUDIO WHERE THE PINT-SIZED RAPPER WAS ABLE TO HONE HER CRAFT AND BEGIN TO COMPOSE HER OWN SONGS, FIND HER MUSICAL VOICE AND CULTIVATE HER UNIQUE, ANDROGYNOUS STYLE. ONCE BRE-Z FINISHED SCHOOL, SHE MOVED TO ATLANTA TO FURTHER HER MUSIC CAREER. TO MAKE ENDS MEET, BRE-Z USED THE SKILLS PASSED DOWN BY HER FATHER AND GRANDFATHER, AND SHE QUICKLY BECAME ATLANTA’S GO-TO CELEBRITY BARBER, WITH A CLIENT LIST THAT INCLUDED SOME OF THE BIGGEST NAMES IN SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND MUSIC. BRE-Z RELEASED HER DEBUT SINGLE “BEST OF ME” FEAT. LIL MO THIS FALL, FOLLOWED BY HER DEBUT EP, "THE GRL." THIS JULY 2018.

BRE-Z IS CURRENTY SETTLING INTO HER ROLE AS TIANA "COOP" COOPER ON CW'S NEW SERIES "ALL AMERICAN".

