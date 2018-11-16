Instant Family’s Isabela Moner talks to Good Morning New Orleans ✨

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- With rave reviews, Instant Family hits theaters today, Friday, November 16th! We can't wait to see the film, it's about a couple that decides to pursue adoption and falls in love with a package deal. From struggles to laughter, it's all on the big screen.

We talked to Isabela Moner about her Dad's Louisiana roots, how proud she is of Instant Family, and Paramount cancelling the Instant Family premiere... opting to show the movie in shelters for people affected by the California fires.

Moner also discusses what it feels like to be Dora The Explorer, and the impact it has on the children that she meets.

