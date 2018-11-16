Destrehan tops Landry Walker in 31-26 thriller
-
John Ehret topples Landry Walker in district showdown
-
Edna Karr destroys Landry Walker 40-0 on Friday Night Football
-
Staying home: Destrehan running back John Emery announces his commitment to LSU
-
Destrehan ends Terrebonne’s hopes for first unbeaten season, 49-20
-
Destrehan wins big over Central Lafourche on Friday Night Football
-
-
Andrew in charge: Robison leads 22nd seeded Hahnville Tigers to win at Walker in 5A playoffs
-
Destrehan rallies, defeats Hahnville in St Charles Parish Super Bowl
-
Destrehan defeats Slidell on Friday Night Football
-
Bayou rivalry: E.D. White tops Vandebilt Catholic, 35-20
-
Friday Night Bands: The powerhouse Landry-Walker Band
-
-
Slidell topples Mandeville, sets up week 8 showdown with St Paul’s
-
Landry Walker beats Warren Easton in a 37-34 thriller
-
Tigers score in last minute, defeat Lakeshore in battle of northshore heavyweights