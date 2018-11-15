Would you eat it? Cranberry Surprise!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Test Kitchen Taylor is making an unusual recipe from Susan in Shreveport!
Cranberry Surprise
2 cups whole raw cranberries, washed
1 small onion
3/4 cup sour cream
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons horseradish from a jar
Grind the raw berries and onion together.
Add everything else and mix.
Put in a plastic container and freeze.
Early Thanksgiving morning, move it from freezer to refrigerator compartment to thaw.
The relish will be thick, creamy, and shocking pink.
