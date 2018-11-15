‘This is Us’ star Mandy Moore spotted in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A local salon owner got the chance to meet and party with "This is Us" star Mandy Moore.

It happened at Arnaud's while Mandy Moore was in New Orleans on Halloween weekend for a friend's bachelorette party.

Emily LaBorde, who owns "BLEU a Blowdry Bar" went up to Mandy to compliment her hair and make-up. She then asked if she wouldn't mind taking a picture with her friend, Ali on her birthday. They were all at Arnaud's celebrating Ali's birthday.

LaBorde said that Moore was very nice and of course took photos with her and all her friends. She tells WGNO that Moore mentioned that she loves NOLA and the vibe here. Laborde talked with Moore about her own business and the star mentioned that she frequented many small businesses while in New Orleans and loved the entrepreneurial spirit of the city at such businesses as Krewe, Ashley Longshore Gallery, and Longway Tavern.

If you spot a celebrity around town, send us an e-mail with your picture and the story of how you spotted them to twist@wgno.com.