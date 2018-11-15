The weather, the lights, the red bows: it’s Christmas in the French Quarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's beginning to look like Christmas in the French Quarter.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in the heart of fun, in the heart of the season.

For 34 years now, it's been a holiday tradition to decorate the French Quarter for Christmas.

And the place to start is Jackson Square.

That's where the team from French Quarter Festivals is in charge of the style. And of course, that means the style is Christmas New Orleans style.

It's a week before Thanksgiving but Jackson Square definitely has the look and with the cold weather, the feel of Christmas.