Olivia Matte sentenced to 20 years for fatal Causeway Bridge wreck

GRETNA – Olivia Matte has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

The 28-year-old Covington resident the death of 37-year-old James Blackmond while she was driving drunk on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway last year, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

At the time Matte’s vehicle struck Blackmond’s truck, causing the fatal crash, Matte had a blood-alcohol content of .216, close to three times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana.

Matte has been free on bond since pleading guilty to vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle in September.

Judge Glenn Ansardi sentenced Matte to six months for the negligent injury, six months for driving with a suspended license, 90 days for careless operation, and 20 years for the vehicular homicide, according to the DA’s office.

The sentences will run concurrently.