× Coast Guard Station New Orleans investigates mystery sailboat adrift in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is responding to a vessel adrift in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 80 nautical miles south of Cape San Blas, Florida, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 2 p.m. from crewmembers aboard a NOAA ship, the Gordon Gunter, that a 30-foot white sailboat named My Time appeared to be floating adrift.

Members aboard the Gordon Gunter reported that the My Time appeared to have electronics operating, sails stowed, and did not respond to radio calls or the ship’s horn. Due to the sea state the NOAA vessel was not able to deploy their small boat for further investigation.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater launched a Sikorsky HH-60 Jayhawk air crew to investigate, but due to deteriorating weather they returned to base. Coast Guard Cutter Marlin crewmembers and an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew have plans to launch to investigate as soon as weather permits.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is requested to call the Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6211.