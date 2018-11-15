Are the Rolling Stones coming to Jazz Fest?

NEW ORLEANS – Are the Rolling Stones coming to New Orleans for Jazz Fest?

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, and a massive celebration is all but guaranteed.

Festival organizers recently announced an extra day of festivities this year, with a “Locals Thursday” tacked onto the opening weekend instead of its traditional place kicking off the second week of the fest.

So, what’s going to happen on Thursday, May 2, 2019, the day that was expected to be “Locals Thursday” at Jazz Fest until very recently?

According to rumors, that’s the day the Rolling Stones will play Jazz Fest for the first time.

The website Best Classic Bands is collecting rumored dates for the Stones’ upcoming 2019 tour, and has listed May 2 as the New Orleans stop on that tour.

When asked for a comment, Jazz Fest spokesman Matthew Goldman said only that the 2019 lineup will be released in December.

That’s about a month earlier than the lineup has traditionally been released, for the record.

Until then, the rumor mill will run rampant, with the Rolling Stones at the top of the list of potential performers.