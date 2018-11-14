× Rep. Steve Scalise elected House Minority Whip

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Steve Scalise has been elected House Minority Whip.

The former Majority Whip ran unopposed for the position, and was elected unanimously, according to Scalise’s office.

“I am honored that my colleagues have chosen me to be their Republican Whip for the 116th Congress,” Scalise said in a statement. “While the midterm election results were not what we hoped for, we must now sharpen our focus on reestablishing the conservative principles that are proven to help hard-working families have better opportunities to achieve the American Dream.

“As Majority Whip, I worked hard to bring our Conference together and build coalitions that advanced our pro-growth agenda, and I will bring that same fighting spirit and determination to this new role. Starting today, we must stand united every day as House Republicans to build a more safe and secure America, as we work to block a radical, leftist agenda that would reverse the gains we’ve made for hard-working families across America.

“I look forward to keep leading that charge along with President Trump and the rest of our House Leadership team.”