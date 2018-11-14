× Ready and able: Brandon Marshall says he’s thankful for opportunity with Saints

He thought the Saints would sign him after his workout last week, but New Orleans opted for Dez Bryant.

One week later, Bryant was injured in practice and lost for the season. And, wide receiver Brandon Marshall landed in his desired destination.

Here’s Marshall practicing with the Saints Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marshall, 34 years old, and a six time Pro Bowler has never played in an NFL playoff game. He spoke with local media after practice Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It isn't clear if Marshall will play in Sunday's game at the Superdome against the Eagles. However, cornerback Eli Apple arrived on a Tuesday via trade from the Giants, and started on Sunday.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead will miss 3 to 4 with a torn pectoral muscle, according to a report from the NFL network. Head coach Sean Payton refused to confirm that report Wednesday morning in a conference call with reporters.

Eagles at Saints is a 3:25 pm kickoff Sunday.