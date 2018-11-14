He needed 3 credit cards to pay his fast food bill and police want to arrest him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who was driving a white Audi but needed 3 credit cards to pay his drive-thru tab at McDonald's. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, all three credit cards were stolen from a car in the 1400 block of Calhoun Street. Oh, and the Audi was also stolen from another location and later found abandoned.

Police released surveillance video of the fast food visit. They also released video of another car burglary that also happened on Calhoun, but in the 500 block, and with a white Audi making the scene.

The video from the 500 block shows the Audi pull up to a parked car and at least two people get out of it. Police say the people in the Audi burglarized the parked car then left the scene. But a second surveillance clip shows a white Ford pickup make a second sweep down the block a couple of hours later. Police say that the same people were in the Ford and they also burglarized a car.

So far, even though the burglaries happened days apart on the same street, and with a white Audi involved in both, the NOPD isn't saying the cases are connected just yet.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance videos from the McDonald's and Calhoun Street, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help police solve the cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their case rolled on the Wheel of Justice.