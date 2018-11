Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Have you bought your turkey yet? The Dawnbusters Kiwanis Club has got you covered!

They have a lot of turkeys left for their annual fried turkey sale on November 21st. Last year they fried 900 of them!

This is an annual event that raises money for all the charity work the group does all year long.

If you'd like to buy a fried turkey, contact them, HERE .

You can also call 504-621-2984.