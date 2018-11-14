× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve’s Ben McLauchlin | Sweet Potato Casserole – GF

A Thanksgiving tradition, Ben has Swerverized this holiday favorite with zero added sugar and the same deliciousness your friends and family are accustomed to!

Sweet Potato Casserole

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

Casserole:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes (3-4 large sweet potatoes)

¼ cup milk or almond milk

¼ cup Brown Swerve, packed

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs

Topping

½ cup almond flour or all-purpose flour

½ cup Brown Swerve, packed

4 tablespoons melted butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup chopped pecans

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cover a rimmed cookie sheet with aluminum foil, and poke a few holes in sweet potatoes with a fork. Place on cookie sheet, then into oven. Bake for 45-50 minutes. They are ready when a knife slides in easily.

Remove sweet potatoes from oven and let cool for 15-20 minutes. Slice each potato into halves from outer skins, and spoon out cooked sweet potato into a medium bowl. Warning: sweet potatoes will be hot. Once done, set aside.

Turn down oven to 350 degrees, and butter a 2-quart baking dish. In a large bowl, whisk together butter, sweet potatoes, milk, Brown Swerve, vanilla, salt, and the eggs. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

For the topping, combine flour, Brown Swerve, butter, salt, and pecans. Sprinkle over mashed sweet potatoes mixture in an even layer.

Bake for about 25 minutes until mostly set in the center and golden on top. Cover with aluminum foil at the 25-minute mark so flour and pecans do not burn. Bake for another 5 or 10 minutes. Remove from oven and serve warm.

Per Serving: 200 calories 16 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 150 mg sodium, 25 grams carbohydrate (10 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD