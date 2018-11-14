× First freeze of the season likely tonight for parts of the area

A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the coldest air so far this season settles in.

A freeze warning means temperatures will be 29-32 for 4 hours or more. This could cause damage to sensitive vegetation and any new crops you have recently planted.

You should also make plans to bring pets inside or provide additional warmth for them.

By 6 AM tomorrow a large amount of the area will be at or just below freezing. This includes southern Mississippi, the Florida Parishes, and areas west of the lakes down through northern Terrebonne.

Locations like metro New Orleans will stay above freezing due to the proximity of warmer lake waters.

These temperatures are not quite cold enough to cause pipes to freeze and burst. Another morning near freezing can be expected Friday before temperatures warm through the weekend.