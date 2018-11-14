× ‘Dirty Coast’ showing love to friends in California

NEW ORLEANS– Local T-shirt shop, Dirty Coast is sending love to California after the heart-breaking wildfires devastated their state.

They are selling these shirts online for a 48-pre sale. The shirts have a fleur de lis over the state of California. The shirt hopes to express solidarity between NOLA and our west coast friends in this difficult time.

100 percent of the profits will go to The California Community Foundation.

Additionally, Dirty Coast is collecting clothing donations at their Magazine and Royal Street locations. They will send the clothing donations to Los Angeles.

For more information about Dirty Coast, click HERE.