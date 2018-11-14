× Diapers to Desk: A guide for new moms heading back to work post maternity leave

NEW ORLEANS — For new moms, the first 10 days back at work are said to be the hardest.

That’s why mother and businesswoman, Amy Landry, decided to create a guide for professional women who are transitioning back to work.

“When I became a mother and went back to work, my entire world just flipped upside down. So, there wasn’t a road map or any type of assistance and I really knew that we needed to do a better job of helping and supporting professional women such as myself,” says Landry.

Landry created the program is called “Diapers to Desk.”

Right now, there are courses that are offered at the Family Birthing Center inside of Touro Infirmary Hospital.

It gives moms an idea of how to handle those first 10 days back at work by offering tips and affirmations.

“I had lots of trepidation [about work]. I was so nervous about how I was going to do it. How I was going to make it. I thought I would just crumble on the floor the first day, but this program really eased my fears,” says Dr. Meredith Maxwell, family physician at Touro Infirmary.

Diapers to Desk also helps women open up a dialogue with their company on issues like where and when it’s okay to pump breast milk.

“I talked to HR and just made sure that if I needed time to block out on my schedule, could I do that?” says Dr. Maxwell.

The goal is to help give motivation to hard working mothers and show them that they, too, can have it all.

“I think that we are just building a new generation of strong mothers and women that want to continue their career, but also want to have a great work/life balance.” says Landry.

For more information on Diapers to Desk, click here.