× Citywide Freeze Plan going into effect as temperatures plunge

NEW ORLEANS – Plunging temperatures have triggered the activation of the city’s freeze plan.

With temperatures expected to drop below 35 degrees Fahrenheit for more than four hours tonight and “feels like” temperatures expected to dip to 29 degrees tomorrow morning, safety precautions are taking effect.

Temporary shelter will be provided for the homeless, according to city officials.

The public is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department’s non-emergency number, (504) 821-2222, to report someone in need of shelter.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

Low Barrier Shelter , 1530 Gravier St., will accept adult residents beginning at 8 p.m.

, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adult residents beginning at 8 p.m. The Salvation Army , 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept men and women beginning at 4 p.m.

, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept men and women beginning at 4 p.m. Ozanam Inn , 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m.

, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m. Covenant House , 611 North Rampart St., will accept adult residents between the ages of 16 to 21, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

, 611 North Rampart St., will accept adult residents between the ages of 16 to 21, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7. New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept men and women beginning at 4 p.m.