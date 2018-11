× Broken water main completely stops traffic at Peters Road and Lopalco Blvd.

Harvey, La.– Jefferson Parish Public Works Water Department crews are on site where a 36″ water main has broken on Peters Road under the Lapalco Bridge.

A full road closure is in effect at this time; however, traffic engineers are assisting and attempting to isolate to a partial road closure while repairs are made.

Repairs will be made by Fleming Construction.