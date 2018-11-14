Before you buy toys – check out the “worst” list!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans - For young fans of the superhero movie "Black Panther," the new "Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw" seems like a super cool gift!

Except that it is a claw, made out of hard plastic, and toy-maker Hasbro warns that it should not be used to "hit or swing at people or animals." Well, what else would a child do with a claw? By the way, it's advertised as a gift for 5-year olds.

The claw is one of ten toys on the "Worst Toys List," chosen each year by a group called "World Against Toys Causing Harm" (WATCH).

Other toys on the list include adorable ones for girls, like a unicorn pillow and a Cabbage Patch dancing doll. But according to WATCH, those toys have small parts that make them a choking hazard.

Whether it's those small parts, inadequate instructions, or improper age recommendations, WATCH wants parents to pay attention.

Critics of the list, like Jennifer Gibbons of the Toy Association, say that WATCH doesn't actually test the toys it puts on the list. But WATCH President Joan Siff says it should be obvious to toy-makers that these toys are dangerous, and that "children should never be testing grounds for unsafe toys."

The report above gives an overview of the ten "worst" toys, and you can find a complete description of each toy here.