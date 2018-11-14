And the ‘Animal Star for 2018’ is – Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

NEW ORLEANS - Of all the best sellers on the shelves at Barnes & Noble, all the authors behind all the billions of books, just one is ready to give you his "paw-tograph".

He is Crusoe, the Celebrity Dachshund.

Crusoe came all the way from Canada with his handler, Ryan Beauchesne, and gave WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood an exclusive "lie down" interview in the middle of the books at Barnes & Noble in Metairie, Louisiana.

Crusoe is already an internet star. He has more than two million followers for his videos and photos.

Crusoe likes to go duck hunting, he goes golfing, he's on video playing hockey and he even dives first into American Presidential politics.

And as if Crusoe's celebrity status is not already in another galaxy, now this dachshund has hit another high mark.

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund is the E! People's Choice Awards Animal Star of 2018.

He got the honor on E! live at the awards ceremony.

Here's what E! says about Crusoe:

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund might just be the king of the animal costume and that's one of the many reasons we love him. In addition to be the author of a self-titled New York Times bestselling book, the popular pup has more than 2.4 million Facebook likes and 2.8 million followers.

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund had some tough competition getting to the top of the pack.

He beat out Lil Bub, Gone the Snow Dods, Cole and Marmalade and also April the Giraffe!

Remember what a sensation April was to watch.

But this honor and distinction all go to Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund.