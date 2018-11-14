× 19-year-old Bogalusa woman killed in crash on LA 10

Bogalusa–At approximately 10:50 PM on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 10 approximately six miles east of LA 62 in Washington Parish.

The crash has claimed the life of 19-year-old Cristal Camacho of Bogalusa.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Camacho was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger eastbound on LA 10.

As the vehicle entered a left-hand curve, it exited the right side of the roadway and crashed into a pine tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Camacho sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash.

As part of the on-going investigation, blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.