16-year-old arrested for making threats toward Hammond High Magnet School

HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the arrest of a 16-year-old male charged in connection with making social media threats of violence toward Hammond High Magnet School over the past two days.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the 6-year-old male, who was a student at Hammond High School, has been charged with communicating false information of a planned bombing on a school property and transported to a juvenile facility.

Hammond High Magnet School will resume classes today, Wednesday, November 14, 2018.