Would you eat it? Pizza Stuffing!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Stuffing is a Thanksgiving staple! How about pizza stuffing? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying it out.
Pizza Stuffing
1 meat lovers pizza
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Cube pizza into 3/4 inch pieces
Mix together pizza, chicken broth, cheese, and cream.
transfer to a nonstick 19 x 19 x 2 pan, cover with foil and bake 30 minutes
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!