Would you eat it? Pizza Stuffing!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Stuffing is a Thanksgiving staple! How about pizza stuffing? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying it out.

Pizza Stuffing

1 meat lovers pizza

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Cube pizza into 3/4 inch pieces

Mix together pizza, chicken broth, cheese, and cream.

transfer to a nonstick 19 x 19 x 2 pan, cover with foil and bake 30 minutes

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!