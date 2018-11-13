Who will win at the CMAs this year?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Country Music Association Awards are tomorrow night, November 14, at 7 p.m., right here on WGNO.

Our friend Ashley from 101.1 WNOE stopped by the Twist Studio to give us her predictions on who will take home trophies on country music’s biggest night of the year.

“Garth Brooks was the winner last year, but Garth is not nominated this year for Entertainer of the Year,” Ashley said. “I think Chris Stapleton's going to get it. He's been up for it before. I really think this is going to be his year. We saw him at Bayou Country Superfest...and people are buying lots of Chris Stapleton tickets. Lots of Chris Stapleton albums. I think it's his year.”

When it comes yo female artist of the year, Ashley said she doesn’t think traditional favorite Miranda Lambert won’t do too well this year.

“Miranda has had kind of a quiet year,” she said. “First she's got a new project with the Pistol Annies, but no new album from her. I really think that Maren Morris might win it this year. She's had a huge year. She's gotten a lot of radio airplay and is extremely outspoken. I think she could grab the award this year.”

As for male artist of the year, Chris Stapleton is the favorite to be the winner the second year in a row.

“Here's the interesting thing about that,” Ashley said. “Last year Chris won album of the Year for ‘From a Room Volume 1.’ I think he is going to win album of the year for ‘From a Room Volume 2’ this year.”

Tune in to WGNO ABC 26 tomorrow night at 7 to see who else wins!