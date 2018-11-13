Weigh in on a proposed bikeshare program in Saint Tammany Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. TAMMANY PARISH -- Would you like to see a bikeshare program in Saint Tammany Parish? If so, where would want the bicycle stations to be located?

You can have your say by answering those questions and more in an online survey by the Northshore Community Foundation group.

Currently the group is working with a consulting company called the Bantam Strategy Group. Together, they're completing a feasibility study on a bikeshare program. They say the program would provide a variety of benefits from more support for local businesses to transportation for people without cars.

Saint Tammany already has the Tammany Trace which winds from Covington to Abita Springs then Mandeville and Slidell. The Northshore Community Foundation says the Trace would be the spine of the program with individual municipalities deciding if they would like to participate.

If you'd like to get involved and take the online survey, click here.

New Orleans launched its Blue Bike program about a year ago. Around the country, there are multiple companies that provide the bike systems. The Saint Tammany proponents want to come up with a business model that works and select one of the companies.

The Northshore Community Foundation hopes to complete its feasibility study by April of next year. If all goes well, bike wheels could be hitting the pavement in early 2020.