Destrehan running back John Emery, the top running back in the class of 2019, announced Tuesday night he has committed to LSU.

Emery made the announcement on social media. Emery posted a picture of himself in an LSU uniform.

Here’s John Emery in action, courtesy of WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

Emery had committed to the University of Georgia, but then de-committed. Since then, LSU was seen as his likely destination.