Smile like a crocodile. Actually an alligator is waiting for an airport close up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ready for your close up?

Your close up with a Louisiana alligator.

The gator is waiting for you according to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

And he's waiting at the airport.

That's Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The gator comes from the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans. His name is Laveau. That's as in Marie Laveau.

The gator selfie program is part of a partnership with the airport and the Audubon Nature Institute. The purpose is the introduce travelers and locals to local Louisiana wetlands creatures.

The selfie opportunity is on Friday afternoons from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

It's in the baggage claim area.

And that's in the old Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana.

That's old as in the one that's still in use.

There's a new airport on the way for New Orleans.

It will be nice.

It will be nice and pricey.

The price tag for the new airport will be nearly $1 billion.

That's billion with a "b".

The new airport will completely replace the old airport terminal.

The only "old" thing to be used at the new airport will be the existing runways.

No official word yet on what the old airport building will be used for once the new airport opens for business in 2019.

It's supposed to open for business in 2019.

The date keeps getting pushed ahead.

Right now, the plan is to open the new airport in May of 2019.

Between now and then, you'll have plenty of Fridays to take selfies with creatures from the Louisiana bayou.