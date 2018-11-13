× NOPD investigating hit-and-run on Poydras St. after armed suspects flee

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a hit-and-run in the CBD after a vehicle fleeing from officers slammed into several parked cars on Poydras Street.

The incident began when a man dialed 911 and told the dispatcher he was being followed by several men in a maroon Chevrolet sedan.

An officer pulled up behind the Chevrolet just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Poydras and Tchoupitoulas Streets and turned on his cruiser’s blue lights.

The Chevrolet sped away, and the officer did not give chase, according to the NOPD.

The driver of the Chevrolet soon lost control of the vehicle and smashed into several parked cars.

Several male suspects then hopped out of the crashed car and fled on foot.

One of the suspects left a handgun behind, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

29.948678 -90.066978